Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 17, 2023
Horror Books
A classic novel that introduced the iconic character Count Dracula, this epistolary tale is a cornerstone of Gothic horror
Dracula by Bram Stoker
Image: Pexels
Another classic, this novel explores the consequences of scientific experimentation and the creation of life, with a focus on the monster's existential struggles
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
Image: Pexels
A psychological horror novel set in an isolated, haunted hotel, it delves into the descent into madness of the main character, Jack Torrance
The Shining by Stephen King
Image: Pexels
A terrifying story of demonic possession and the attempts to exorcise the evil entity from a young girl, this novel is a benchmark in supernatural horror
The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty
Image: Pexels
A classic haunted house tale, Jackson's novel is known for its psychological horror elements and its atmospheric tension
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
Image: Pexels
In a post-apocalyptic world, survivors must navigate the world blindfolded to avoid supernatural entities that cause people to go insane when looked at
Bird Box by Josh Malerman
Image: Pexels
Set in 1950s Mexico, this novel combines gothic horror with social commentary as a woman investigates eerie happenings in her cousin's haunted mansion
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Image: Pexels
A unique take on the zombie apocalypse genre, this novel explores a young girl's role in a world where a fungal infection has turned most of humanity into zombie-like creatures
The Girl with All the Gifts by M.R. Carey
Image: Pexels
A mind-bending and unconventional horror novel that explores a documentary about a mysterious house, filled with labyrinthine narratives and unconventional formatting
House of Leaves by
Mark Z. Danielewski
Image: Pexels
A psychological horror novel that delves into the mind of a wealthy and deranged investment banker, exploring themes of consumerism and the darker aspects of human nature
American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis
Image: Pexels
