Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 17, 2023

Horror Books

A classic novel that introduced the iconic character Count Dracula, this epistolary tale is a cornerstone of Gothic horror

Dracula by Bram Stoker

Image: Pexels

Another classic, this novel explores the consequences of scientific experimentation and the creation of life, with a focus on the monster's existential struggles

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

Image: Pexels

A psychological horror novel set in an isolated, haunted hotel, it delves into the descent into madness of the main character, Jack Torrance

The Shining by Stephen King

Image: Pexels

A terrifying story of demonic possession and the attempts to exorcise the evil entity from a young girl, this novel is a benchmark in supernatural horror

The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty

Image: Pexels

A classic haunted house tale, Jackson's novel is known for its psychological horror elements and its atmospheric tension

 The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

Image: Pexels

In a post-apocalyptic world, survivors must navigate the world blindfolded to avoid supernatural entities that cause people to go insane when looked at

 Bird Box by Josh Malerman

Image: Pexels

Set in 1950s Mexico, this novel combines gothic horror with social commentary as a woman investigates eerie happenings in her cousin's haunted mansion

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Image: Pexels

A unique take on the zombie apocalypse genre, this novel explores a young girl's role in a world where a fungal infection has turned most of humanity into zombie-like creatures

The Girl with All the Gifts by M.R. Carey

Image: Pexels

A mind-bending and unconventional horror novel that explores a documentary about a mysterious house, filled with labyrinthine narratives and unconventional formatting

House of Leaves by
Mark Z. Danielewski

Image: Pexels

A psychological horror novel that delves into the mind of a wealthy and deranged investment banker, exploring themes of consumerism and the darker aspects of human nature

American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here