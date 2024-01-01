Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

january 1, 2024

Hot Makeup Trends To Slay 2024

We've got the insider scoop on the 7 hottest makeup trends that are about to blow up next year

Get ready to slay


Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

From undone brows to blurred lips and many more, these trends will have you turning heads everywhere you go

Trends to try 


Image: Radhika Madan Instagram 

The focus is on skincare and primers. Get plump and glowing skin by prioritizing skincare

Lit-From-Within Glow


Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

Avoid over-tweezing or bleaching- let your brows thrive with a more effortless, fuller appearance

Undone Brows


Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Think colorful graphic lines, floating eyeliner, and vibrant eyeshadows

Graphic Eye Makeup


Image: Visual Affairs Instagram 

A soft ombre lipstick look, topped with a gloss, is all the rage

Blurred Lips


Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram 

The "clean girl aesthetic" and no-makeup makeup look top 2024 too

Clean Girl Aesthetic


Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Bag some multitasking products like tints for eyes, lips, and cheeks to create a monochrome look

Monochrome Makeup


Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram 

This trend is taking over the runways- opt for glazy lips and glossy lipsticks for that shine

High-Shine Lips


Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

We’re sure you are excited to try these makeup trends on yourself, so get going already!

Let's go 


Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

