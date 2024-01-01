Heading 3
Hot Makeup Trends To Slay 2024
We've got the insider scoop on the 7 hottest makeup trends that are about to blow up next year
Get ready to slay
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
From undone brows to blurred lips and many more, these trends will have you turning heads everywhere you go
Trends to try
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
The focus is on skincare and primers. Get plump and glowing skin by prioritizing skincare
Lit-From-Within Glow
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Avoid over-tweezing or bleaching- let your brows thrive with a more effortless, fuller appearance
Undone Brows
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Think colorful graphic lines, floating eyeliner, and vibrant eyeshadows
Graphic Eye Makeup
Image: Visual Affairs Instagram
A soft ombre lipstick look, topped with a gloss, is all the rage
Blurred Lips
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
The "clean girl aesthetic" and no-makeup makeup look top 2024 too
Clean Girl Aesthetic
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Bag some multitasking products like tints for eyes, lips, and cheeks to create a monochrome look
Monochrome Makeup
Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram
This trend is taking over the runways- opt for glazy lips and glossy lipsticks for that shine
High-Shine Lips
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
We’re sure you are excited to try these makeup trends on yourself, so get going already!
Let's go
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
