Raina Reyaz
travel
December 31, 2023
Hot springs to visit in India
Nestled in the Himalayan foothills, Manikaran's hot springs are renowned for their spiritual significance. Surrounded by picturesque landscapes, these sulfur-rich waters are believed to have healing properties
Manikaran, Himachal Pradesh
In the quaint village of Vashisht, near Manali, thermal springs beckon travelers seeking tranquility. The ancient Vashisht Temple and the rustic charm of the village provide a perfect backdrop to the therapeutic soak
Vashisht, Himachal Pradesh
Flowing along the banks of the Sutlej River, Tattapani's hot springs offer not only warmth but also panoramic views of the surrounding mountains
Tattapani, Himachal Pradesh
Venture to the eastern state of Odisha, where the Atri hot springs are shrouded in legend. Surrounded by lush greenery, these sulfur springs are said to have medicinal properties
Atri, Odisha
High up in the Himalayas, Yumthang Valley boasts hot springs against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks. These secluded springs provide a unique opportunity to unwind amidst pristine natural beauty, a must-visit destination in Sikkim
Yumthang, Sikkim
In the remote landscapes of Ladakh, Panamik's hot springs offer solace to weary travelers. Enjoy a dip in these thermal waters surrounded by the rugged beauty of the Himalayas, creating a serene and unforgettable experience
Panamik, Ladakh
Tucked away in the Garhwal Himalayas, Gaurikund holds cultural and mythological significance. Pilgrims on their way to Kedarnath often take a dip in the hot springs, believed to be the spot where Goddess Parvati performed penance
Gaurikund, Uttarakhand
For a unique hot spring experience, trek to Kheer Ganga in the Parvati Valley. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the natural hot water spring amidst the Himalayan landscapes provides a tranquil setting for trekkers
Kheer Ganga, Himachal Pradesh
A village renowned for its natural hot springs, making it a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The Chumathang Hot Springs are situated along the banks of the Indus River, surrounded by the stunning landscapes of the Himalayas
Chumathang, Leh
Located near Kasol, Manikaran is famous for its hot springs and the Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib. Pilgrims and tourists visit to take a dip in the hot springs, considering them to have religious and healing significance
Manikaran Sahib, Parvati Valley
