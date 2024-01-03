Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
January 03, 2024
Hot springs to visit in the world
Immerse yourself in the otherworldly Blue Lagoon in Iceland, a geothermal spa surrounded by lava fields. The milky-blue waters rich in minerals offer a unique and relaxing escape
Blue Lagoon, Iceland
Marvel at the terraces of Pamukkale, where mineral-rich thermal waters cascade down white travertine terraces. This UNESCO World Heritage site is not only stunning but also has historical significance
Pamukkale Thermal Pools, Turkey
Surrounded by the majestic Rocky Mountains, Banff Upper Hot Springs in Canada offers a serene and picturesque setting to unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding peaks
Banff Upper Hot Springs, Canada
Escape to the tranquility of Ma'in Hot Springs in Jordan, nestled between mountains and the Dead Sea. The thermal waterfalls create a soothing oasis in the heart of the desert
Ma'in Hot Springs, Jordan
Experience the playful side of hot springs at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun in Japan. This spa resort features unique baths, including wine and coffee baths, offering a one-of-a-kind relaxation experience
Hakone Kowakien Yunessun, Japan
Dive into the crystal-clear waters of the Blue Hole in Belize, a natural sinkhole surrounded by the Belize Barrier Reef. Snorkel or scuba dive to discover a stunning underwater world
The Blue Hole, Belize
Explore the geothermal wonders of Rotorua in New Zealand, where hot springs, bubbling mud pools, and geysers create a surreal landscape. Relax in natural thermal baths amidst the geothermal activity
Rotorua, New Zealand
Discover the ancient allure of Terme di Saturnia in Tuscany, Italy. The warm sulfurous waters flow through Roman ruins, offering a unique blend of history and rejuvenation
Terme di Saturnia, Italy
Tucked away in the Colorado wilderness, Strawberry Park Hot Springs offers a rustic and natural setting. Soak in steamy pools surrounded by towering trees and the beauty of the Rocky Mountains
Strawberry Park Hot Springs, USA
Experience the diverse hot springs of Beppu, Japan, known for its numerous bathhouses. From mud baths to sand baths, Beppu offers a variety of therapeutic and relaxing options
The Hot Springs of Beppu, Japan
