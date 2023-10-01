Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

october 01, 2023

Houseplants that bring good luck

Bamboo is believed to bring good fortune, especially when given as a gift

Lucky Bamboo 

Image: Pexels

Money plant attracts wealth and prosperity

Money Plant 

Image: Pexels

Jade Plant symbolizes financial success and positive energy

Jade Plant 

Image: Pexels

It is known for purifying the air and bringing peace and harmony

Peace Lily 

Image: Pexels

The snake plant is believed to protect against negative energy and promote good health

Snake Plant 

Image: Pexels

Basil also known as Tulsi is associated with positive energy and wealth in some cultures

Basil 

Image: Pexels

This plant is said to bring calmness, peace, and happiness

Lavender 

Image: Pexels

Rosemary enhances memory and promotes love and protection

Rosemary

Image: Pexels

Orchid symbolizes love, beauty, and luxury

Orchid 

Image: Pexels

The Aloe Vera plant is believed to ward off negative energy and promote healing

Aloe Vera

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here