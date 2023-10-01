Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
october 01, 2023
Houseplants that bring good luck
Bamboo is believed to bring good fortune, especially when given as a gift
Lucky Bamboo
Image: Pexels
Money plant attracts wealth and prosperity
Money Plant
Image: Pexels
Jade Plant symbolizes financial success and positive energy
Jade Plant
Image: Pexels
It is known for purifying the air and bringing peace and harmony
Peace Lily
Image: Pexels
The snake plant is believed to protect against negative energy and promote good health
Snake Plant
Image: Pexels
Basil also known as Tulsi is associated with positive energy and wealth in some cultures
Basil
Image: Pexels
This plant is said to bring calmness, peace, and happiness
Lavender
Image: Pexels
Rosemary enhances memory and promotes love and protection
Rosemary
Image: Pexels
Orchid symbolizes love, beauty, and luxury
Orchid
Image: Pexels
The Aloe Vera plant is believed to ward off negative energy and promote healing
Aloe Vera
Image: Pexels
