 Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 02, 2023

How Ananya Panday makes her perfume last all day

Here's to smelling good all-day

Good smell 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ever wondered how people walk past you and smell so amazing?

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Amazing 

Do they keep spritzing perfume and touching up? Or is there a hack we need to know?

Spritzing 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Well, Ananya Panday has a few tricks up her sleeve and we have the tea

No.4

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Know your pulse points

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Don't miss areas like the insides of your wrists, inner elbows, and behind your earlobes

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Apply perfume Behind your knees

The area behind your knees emits more heat than other parts of your body and this makes you smell good all-day

Apply your perfume up into the air and walk through it. This will evenly coat your body and hair in a cloud of fragrance 

Spritz and walkthrough

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

She loves fruity and floral notes and the savour and Aura dusk of jasmine fragrance is one of her favorite 

Ananya's favorite perfume 

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

A tip to swear by

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Apply a tiny amount of Vaseline to your pulse points and then spritz on your perfume. It will make your perfume last even longer

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram 

Follow Ananya Panday’s footsteps and hacks when it comes to choosing and applying perfumes.

Follow 

