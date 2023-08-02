Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 02, 2023
How Ananya Panday makes her perfume last all day
Here's to smelling good all-day
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ever wondered how people walk past you and smell so amazing?
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Do they keep spritzing perfume and touching up? Or is there a hack we need to know?
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Well, Ananya Panday has a few tricks up her sleeve and we have the tea
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Know your pulse points
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Don't miss areas like the insides of your wrists, inner elbows, and behind your earlobes
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Apply perfume Behind your knees
The area behind your knees emits more heat than other parts of your body and this makes you smell good all-day
Apply your perfume up into the air and walk through it. This will evenly coat your body and hair in a cloud of fragrance
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
She loves fruity and floral notes and the savour and Aura dusk of jasmine fragrance is one of her favorite
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
A tip to swear by
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Apply a tiny amount of Vaseline to your pulse points and then spritz on your perfume. It will make your perfume last even longer
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Follow Ananya Panday’s footsteps and hacks when it comes to choosing and applying perfumes.
