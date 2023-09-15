Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 15, 2023
How are women breaking stereotypes
Time to stop caring about 'log kya kahenge'?
Don't care
Image: Pexels
Breaking free from the ideas that girls are delicate, they're engaging in sports, weightlifting and physical activities that showcase their strength and prowess
Strong, not fragile
Image: Pexels
Confidence in every size
Image: Pexels
Girls are showcasing confidence regardless of size, proving that self-assurance isn't being dependent on fitting into a specific mold
Rejecting fashion norms, girls are wearing what makes them comfortable, regardless of whether it aligns with societal expectations
Fashion with freedom
Image: Pexels
Reclaiming the narrative
Image: Pexels
By openly discussing body image struggles and mental health, girls are reclaiming their narratives and dismantling the stigma around imperfections
Girls are smashing stereotypes by embracing a wide range of body types, and celebrating uniqueness instead of conforming to traditional beauty standards
Championing diverse beauty
Image: Pexels
Girls are excellent in academics, careers, and leadership positions, proving that their capabilities far outweigh appearances
Success beyond appearance
Image: Pexels
Women of all ages are standing up to age-related body stereotypes, showing that confidence and self-love can flourish at any stage of life
Defying age barriers
Image: Pexels
Women are leaders, innovators, and change-makers, inspiring others to challenge gender norms and strive for equality
Change-makers
Image: Pexels
Let's voice out to promote body positivity and challenge the unrealistic ideals that pull women down
Voice out
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.