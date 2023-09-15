Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 15, 2023

How are women breaking stereotypes

Time to stop caring about 'log kya kahenge'?

Don't care 

Image: Pexels

Breaking free from the ideas that girls are delicate, they're engaging in sports, weightlifting and physical activities that showcase their strength and prowess

Strong, not fragile

Image: Pexels

Confidence in every size

Image: Pexels

Girls are showcasing confidence regardless of size, proving that self-assurance isn't being dependent on fitting into a specific mold

Rejecting fashion norms, girls are wearing what makes them comfortable, regardless of whether it aligns with societal expectations

Fashion with freedom

Image: Pexels

Reclaiming the narrative

Image: Pexels

By openly discussing body image struggles and mental health, girls are reclaiming their narratives and dismantling the stigma around imperfections

Girls are smashing stereotypes by embracing a wide range of body types, and celebrating uniqueness instead of conforming to traditional beauty standards

Championing diverse beauty

Image: Pexels

Girls are excellent in academics, careers, and leadership positions, proving that their capabilities far outweigh appearances

Success beyond appearance

Image: Pexels

Women of all ages are standing up to age-related body stereotypes, showing that confidence and self-love can flourish at any stage of life

Defying age barriers

Image: Pexels

Women are leaders, innovators, and change-makers, inspiring others to challenge gender norms and strive for equality

Change-makers

Image: Pexels

Let's voice out to promote body positivity and challenge the unrealistic ideals that pull women down 

Voice out

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here