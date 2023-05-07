Heading 3

MAY 07, 2023

How can diabetes affect your skin?

High blood sugar levels can weaken the immune system, making people with diabetes more prone to skin infections such as cellulitis, impetigo, and staph infections

Skin infections

Diabetes can affect blood flow to the skin, making it difficult for wounds to heal. Even minor cuts and scrapes can take longer to heal in people with diabetes, which can increase the risk of infection

Poor wound healing

High blood sugar levels can cause the skin to become dry, itchy, and flaky, leading to discomfort and potential skin infections

Dry skin

Diabetes can create a warm, moist environment that promotes the growth of fungi, leading to infections such as ringworm, jock itch, and athlete's foot

Fungal infections

This condition causes light brown, scaly patches on the skin, typically on the shins. It's caused by changes in blood vessels and can be a sign of nerve damage

Diabetic dermopathy

This condition causes red, raised patches on the skin that can become shiny and eventually break down, leaving an ulcer

Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum

Diabetes can cause blisters on the hands, feet, legs, or forearms. These blisters are usually painless and heal on their own

Diabetic blisters

Diabetes can increase the likelihood of skin tags, small flaps of skin that often occur in areas of friction, such as the neck, armpits, and groin

Skin tags

This condition causes dark, velvety patches of skin in the folds and creases of the body, such as the neck, armpits, and groin. It's a sign of insulin resistance

Acanthosis nigricans

Diabetes can cause general itchiness of the skin, which can be caused by dry skin, fungal infections, or other skin conditions

Itchy skin

