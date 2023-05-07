MAY 07, 2023
How can diabetes affect your skin?
Image- Pexels
High blood sugar levels can weaken the immune system, making people with diabetes more prone to skin infections such as cellulitis, impetigo, and staph infections
Skin infections
Image- Pexels
Diabetes can affect blood flow to the skin, making it difficult for wounds to heal. Even minor cuts and scrapes can take longer to heal in people with diabetes, which can increase the risk of infection
Poor wound healing
Image- Pexels
High blood sugar levels can cause the skin to become dry, itchy, and flaky, leading to discomfort and potential skin infections
Dry skin
Image- Pexels
Diabetes can create a warm, moist environment that promotes the growth of fungi, leading to infections such as ringworm, jock itch, and athlete's foot
Fungal infections
Image- Pexels
This condition causes light brown, scaly patches on the skin, typically on the shins. It's caused by changes in blood vessels and can be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic dermopathy
Image- Pexels
This condition causes red, raised patches on the skin that can become shiny and eventually break down, leaving an ulcer
Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum
Image- Pexels
Diabetes can cause blisters on the hands, feet, legs, or forearms. These blisters are usually painless and heal on their own
Diabetic blisters
Image- Pexels
Diabetes can increase the likelihood of skin tags, small flaps of skin that often occur in areas of friction, such as the neck, armpits, and groin
Skin tags
Image- Pexels
This condition causes dark, velvety patches of skin in the folds and creases of the body, such as the neck, armpits, and groin. It's a sign of insulin resistance
Acanthosis nigricans
Image- Pexels
Diabetes can cause general itchiness of the skin, which can be caused by dry skin, fungal infections, or other skin conditions
Itchy skin
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.