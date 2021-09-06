How to clean your face in the right way?

The right way to remove makeup! It has two steps. First, use baby oil, makeup remover, or oil-based cream to wipe off the makeup from your skin
Secondly, follow it up with a mild face wash to deeply cleanse your pores
Double cleaning method for oily skin! Cleanse your face with oil. Then use a water-based cleanser to remove sebum and dirt
Cleaning dry skin with the wrong product can worsen the dryness. Always do a patch test of the product before applying. Use an alcohol-free and hydrating cleanser
The combination skin type has certain parts of the face which are dry and some oily. A gel-based face wash or micellar water is the best cleaning option for such skin
Face cleaning tip! Dampen your face with lukewarm water. Then use a cleanser that suits your skin type
Move your fingers upwards in a circular motion while cleaning your face. Do not forget to clean below the jawline as well
Wash your face twice a day. Yes! It is enough. Once in the morning and then before going to bed
Steam your face regularly. It removes impurities from the skin and gives a glow. It also helps in keeping the whiteheads, blackheads, and acne at bay
After you have steamed your face, pat dry it. Use a lightweight moisturizer to close the open pores
