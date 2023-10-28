Heading 3

OCTOBER 28, 2023

How dirty hair affects your skin

Learn why maintaining a clean scalp is essential for radiant skin!

Hidden connection of dirty hair and skin?

Say goodbye to skin troubles and embrace a healthier you!

Swipe through to discover how oils, bacteria, and hair products impact your skin's health

The build-up can clog pores on your scalp, leading to skin irritation and breakouts even on your forehead

#1

Accumulation of oils can lead to scalp acne

#2

Bacteria, dead skin cells, and product residue can lead to itchy scalp and flakes

#3

Oil can transfer from your hair to your skin, leading to breakouts and clogged pores along your hairline

#4

A dirty scalp can lead to conditions like dandruff and fungal infections, which can affect the skin on your scalp

#5

Dirty hair can produce an unpleasant odour, which may be noticeable on your skin, especially if you sweat

#6

Remember, a clean scalp is a sign of a healthy one. So, keep your locks and the scalp squeaky clean

