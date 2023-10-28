Heading 3
OCTOBER 28, 2023
How dirty hair affects your skin
The build-up can clog pores on your scalp, leading to skin irritation and breakouts even on your forehead
Accumulation of oils can lead to scalp acne
Bacteria, dead skin cells, and product residue can lead to itchy scalp and flakes
Oil can transfer from your hair to your skin, leading to breakouts and clogged pores along your hairline
A dirty scalp can lead to conditions like dandruff and fungal infections, which can affect the skin on your scalp
Dirty hair can produce an unpleasant odour, which may be noticeable on your skin, especially if you sweat
Remember, a clean scalp is a sign of a healthy one. So, keep your locks and the scalp squeaky clean
