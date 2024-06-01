Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 01, 2024

How do you keep your skin youthful?

Protect your skin from sun damage by applying sunscreen daily with at least SPF 30 to prevent dark spots and wrinkles

Wear Sunscreen

Image Source: Freepik

Combat the signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles by exfoliating regularly and moisturizing your skin

Look after your skin

Image Source: Freepik

Keep your hand smooth with daily moisturizer that can help you keep feeling beautiful

Moisturize your hands

Image Source: Freepik

Avoid smoking to reduce the risk of premature aging, wrinkles, and other skin problems caused by smoking’s harmful effects

Do not smoke

Image Source: Freepik

Maintain a balanced diet with foods that are rich in fruits, vegetables, and proteins, to nourish your skin 

Image Source: Freepik

Eat a proper diet

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water daily to keep your skin hydrated and healthy from the inside out

Drink water

Image Source: Freepik

Chronic stress can increase aging and risk of various health conditions, so try some exercises or hobby

Manage your stress

Image Source: Freepik

Constantly walking and sitting while looking down can damage your posture, so keep your head up and body straight for a confident appearance

Improve your posture

Image Source: Freepik

Avoid alcohol

Image Source: Freepik

Limit alcohol consumption for maintaining skin hydration, and also improve overall health and well-being

One of the main reasons for bad skin is not getting proper sleep, so avoid using phones at night and get 8 hours of sleep, waking up looking fresh

Get enough sleep

Image Source: Freepik

