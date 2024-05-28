Heading 3

Jiya Surana

 Lifestyle

may 28, 2024

Zodiac signs and how they show love 

Teases and jokes around

ARIES

 Image: shutterstock

Asks your opinion on everything

GEMINI

 Image: shutterstock

Cooks or bakes tasty treats

CANCER

 Image: shutterstock

Wants to go out a lot

LEO

 Image: shutterstock

Calls or texts often

VIRGO

 Image: shutterstock

Acts really friendly and gentle

LIBRA

 Image: shutterstock

Makes a lot of eye contact

SCORPIO

 Image: shutterstock

Plans trips to go on together

SAGITTARIUS

 Image: shutterstock

Starts deep conversations

CAPRICORN

 Image: shutterstock

Gets a symbolic tattoo

AQUARIUS

 Image: shutterstock

