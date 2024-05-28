Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
may 28, 2024
Zodiac signs and how they show love
Teases and jokes around
ARIES
Image: shutterstock
Asks your opinion on everything
GEMINI
Image: shutterstock
Cooks or bakes tasty treats
CANCER
Image: shutterstock
Wants to go out a lot
LEO
Image: shutterstock
Calls or texts often
VIRGO
Image: shutterstock
Acts really friendly and gentle
LIBRA
Image: shutterstock
Makes a lot of eye contact
SCORPIO
Image: shutterstock
Plans trips to go on together
SAGITTARIUS
Image: shutterstock
Starts deep conversations
CAPRICORN
Image: shutterstock
Gets a symbolic tattoo
AQUARIUS
Image: shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.