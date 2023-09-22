Heading 3

Kankana Das

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023

How Kareena Kapoor remains fit and fab

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her stunning looks and fit physique; she has been a fitness icon for many years

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Bebo’s workout plan is a combination of cardio, strength training, and yoga

Workout plan

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

She does a lot of cardio exercises like running, cycling, and swimming to keep her body fit and burning calories

Cardio

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Bebo is a big fan of yoga and practises it regularly. Yoga helps in improving flexibility, balance, and mental health

Yoga

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

To build muscle mass and increase metabolism, Kapoor does strength training exercises like weight lifting, squats, lunges, and push-ups

Strength Training

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena follows a balanced and healthy diet plan. She avoids processed and junk foods 

Diet Plan

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena starts her day with a glass of warm water with lemon and honey. She then has a bowl of oatmeal with fruits and nuts

Breakfast 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

The Jaane Jaan actress has a balanced lunch that includes dal, vegetables, roti, and rice 

Lunch 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

For evening snack, Bebo prefers a cup of green tea and roasted chana

Snack

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena consumes a very light dinner. Mostly, she loves to have soup, salad, and grilled fish or chicken 

Dinner 

Image:  Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here