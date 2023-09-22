Heading 3
Kankana Das
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 22, 2023
How Kareena Kapoor remains fit and fab
Bebo’s workout plan is a combination of cardio, strength training, and yoga
Workout plan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
She does a lot of cardio exercises like running, cycling, and swimming to keep her body fit and burning calories
Cardio
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Bebo is a big fan of yoga and practises it regularly. Yoga helps in improving flexibility, balance, and mental health
Yoga
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
To build muscle mass and increase metabolism, Kapoor does strength training exercises like weight lifting, squats, lunges, and push-ups
Strength Training
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena follows a balanced and healthy diet plan. She avoids processed and junk foods
Diet Plan
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena starts her day with a glass of warm water with lemon and honey. She then has a bowl of oatmeal with fruits and nuts
Breakfast
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The Jaane Jaan actress has a balanced lunch that includes dal, vegetables, roti, and rice
Lunch
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
For evening snack, Bebo prefers a cup of green tea and roasted chana
Snack
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena consumes a very light dinner. Mostly, she loves to have soup, salad, and grilled fish or chicken
Dinner
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.