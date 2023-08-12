Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 12, 2023

How Mira Kapoor stays fit during vacations

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira Kapoor is an Indian celebrity, media personality and social media influencer

Mira Kapoor

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and has always been open with sharing her workout and diet routines

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Fitness

The actress does not compromise on fitness even when she is vacationing. Take a look at her fitness routine when she was exploring Denmark

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Fitness during vacation

The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her cycling through the streets of Copenhagen 

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Cycling

Cycling through your holidays

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Take a look at how cycling during vacations can be healthy for you

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Benefits of cycling

Cycling engages multiple muscle groups throughout the body, and strengthens your quadriceps, hamstrings and calves

While enjoying your vacation, you can burn more calories than you realise, just with cycling 

Easy cardio

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Wake up early to explore the city all by yourself. Pedal your way through places or simply walk

Explore the city

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Time to unwind

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Vacations are a good time to unwind your mental well being as well

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Mira Kapoor also revealed that she eats vegetarian/vegan food during vacation

Diet

Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Vogue

Information source

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here