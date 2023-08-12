Heading 3
How Mira Kapoor stays fit during vacations
Image: Mira Kapoor's Instagram
Mira Kapoor is an Indian celebrity, media personality and social media influencer
Mira Kapoor
The actress is a fitness enthusiast and has always been open with sharing her workout and diet routines
Fitness
The actress does not compromise on fitness even when she is vacationing. Take a look at her fitness routine when she was exploring Denmark
Fitness during vacation
The actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her cycling through the streets of Copenhagen
Cycling
Cycling through your holidays
Take a look at how cycling during vacations can be healthy for you
Benefits of cycling
Cycling engages multiple muscle groups throughout the body, and strengthens your quadriceps, hamstrings and calves
While enjoying your vacation, you can burn more calories than you realise, just with cycling
Easy cardio
Wake up early to explore the city all by yourself. Pedal your way through places or simply walk
Explore the city
Time to unwind
Vacations are a good time to unwind your mental well being as well
Mira Kapoor also revealed that she eats vegetarian/vegan food during vacation
Diet
