How narcissism ruins relationships?

MAY 10, 2023

Some typical behaviors of narcissists that can turn a relationship toxic include causing trouble, being rude and disrespectful, and exhibiting a sense of entitlement

Narcissism behavior

Psychologist Ramani Durvasula explained how narcissists opt for punishing their partners during a tough situation or conflict in a relationship

Punishing

A common behavior of narcissists is to withhold information and emotions from their partners, leaving them in the dark

Keeping secrets

Narcissists may display sudden bursts of anger and become rageful, causing their partners to feel anxious and fearful

Mood swings

Narcissists take pleasure in being passive-aggressive and showing disrespect towards their partners as a form of punishment 

Disrespect

A narcissist may resort to publicly humiliating their partner by disclosing private information, which can leave their partner feeling exposed and vulnerable

Public humiliation

Another common behavior of narcissists is to ruin their partner's reputation by spreading false information about them to others 

Bad mouth

Narcissists can create a sense of danger by maintaining a chronic threat, which may involve stalking their partner 

Chronic threat

This can lead to a range of destructive  behavior, including emotional manipulation, gaslighting, and controlling attitude

Destructive behavior

All of these behaviors can erode trust and create a toxic dynamic in the relationship, leading to its eventual demise

Toxicity

