Some typical behaviors of narcissists that can turn a relationship toxic include causing trouble, being rude and disrespectful, and exhibiting a sense of entitlement
Narcissism behavior
Psychologist Ramani Durvasula explained how narcissists opt for punishing their partners during a tough situation or conflict in a relationship
Punishing
A common behavior of narcissists is to withhold information and emotions from their partners, leaving them in the dark
Keeping secrets
Narcissists may display sudden bursts of anger and become rageful, causing their partners to feel anxious and fearful
Mood swings
Narcissists take pleasure in being passive-aggressive and showing disrespect towards their partners as a form of punishment
Disrespect
A narcissist may resort to publicly humiliating their partner by disclosing private information, which can leave their partner feeling exposed and vulnerable
Public humiliation
Another common behavior of narcissists is to ruin their partner's reputation by spreading false information about them to others
Bad mouth
Narcissists can create a sense of danger by maintaining a chronic threat, which may involve stalking their partner
Chronic threat
This can lead to a range of destructive behavior, including emotional manipulation, gaslighting, and controlling attitude
Destructive behavior
All of these behaviors can erode trust and create a toxic dynamic in the relationship, leading to its eventual demise
Toxicity
