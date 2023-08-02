Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 02, 2023

How often should you wash your clothes?

Over-washing your clothes is a sustainability issue that is often not discussed enough 

Overwashing

Image:  Pexels

You must wash your clothes based on the number of times you've worn them as opposed to the amount of time

Image:  Pexels

How often should you actually wash your clothes?

Jeans can be washed after very 4-5 wears

Jeans

Image:  Pexels

Household linens, towels, and bedding should follow a standard timeline for washing. For example, they must be washed once a week

Household items

Image:  Pexels

Sweaters, dresses, skirts

Image:  Pexels

These items can be washed after every 3 wears

Image:  Pexels

Shirts, and blouses

Shirts and blouses are to be washed after every wear

These items are to be washed after every 3 wears

Bath towels, Camisoles

Image:  Pexels

Depending on how long you wear it, and if you are not sweating, then it is okay to wait 2-4 wears before washing

Any everyday wear

Image:  Pexels

Underwear and bras

Image:  Pexels

This category of clothing has to be washed after every use

Image:  Pexels

Sleepwear can be washed after 2-3 uses but not more than that

Sleepwear

