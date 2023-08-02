Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 02, 2023
How often should you wash your clothes?
Over-washing your clothes is a sustainability issue that is often not discussed enough
Overwashing
Image: Pexels
You must wash your clothes based on the number of times you've worn them as opposed to the amount of time
Image: Pexels
How often should you actually wash your clothes?
Jeans can be washed after very 4-5 wears
Jeans
Image: Pexels
Household linens, towels, and bedding should follow a standard timeline for washing. For example, they must be washed once a week
Household items
Image: Pexels
Sweaters, dresses, skirts
Image: Pexels
These items can be washed after every 3 wears
Image: Pexels
Shirts, and blouses
Shirts and blouses are to be washed after every wear
These items are to be washed after every 3 wears
Bath towels, Camisoles
Image: Pexels
Depending on how long you wear it, and if you are not sweating, then it is okay to wait 2-4 wears before washing
Any everyday wear
Image: Pexels
Underwear and bras
Image: Pexels
This category of clothing has to be washed after every use
Image: Pexels
Sleepwear can be washed after 2-3 uses but not more than that
Sleepwear
