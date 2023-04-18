Heading 3

APRIL 18, 2023

How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?

People get confused about how often they wash their hair. Check out the details in the next slides 

Hair wash

Washing your hair too much can remove the sebum your scalp produces, which is vital to healthy, shiny hair. However, it’s fine to wash your hair once it feels unclean to the touch 

Too much hair wash

Oil is one of the main factors that can increase your need to wash your hair 

Influence

Types of hair play a vital role in how often you should wash your hair 

Hair type

Straight hair

They easily get oily and sticky. If your hair gets greasy in just one day, then you can wash your hair every alternate day. One can also invest in a dry shampoo between the washing cycles to maintain dry hair

To keep your soft curls volumized you can wash your hair two to three times a week depending on your hair quality. If they are thick you can wash them twice a week, while thinner and wavier hair could be washed thrice a week

Wavy hair

People with curly hair have an added advantage of an oil-free look all through the week. Even if their scalp is oily, it doesn’t travel down to their curls. Curls always give a dry and fresh look due to their texture. You can opt for washing your hair once or twice a week

Curly hair

Frizzy hair is often damaged due to colouring, heat, chemical treatment or colouring. You can wash your hair twice or thrice a week with natural shampoos. Also, try to use chemical-free products which can further damage your hair

Frizzy hair 

You should wash greasy locks every alternate week or after two days in a row. Instead of skipping the conditioner, make sure you apply it on the ends only and not the scalp area

Oily hair 

People with dry hair can wash their hair twice or thrice a week. You must avoid hair styling or heat treatments as they can make your hair drier

Dry hair 

