APRIL 18, 2023
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair?
Image- Pexels
People get confused about how often they wash their hair. Check out the details in the next slides
Hair wash
Image- Pexels
Washing your hair too much can remove the sebum your scalp produces, which is vital to healthy, shiny hair. However, it’s fine to wash your hair once it feels unclean to the touch
Too much hair wash
Oil is one of the main factors that can increase your need to wash your hair
Image- Pexels
Influence
Types of hair play a vital role in how often you should wash your hair
Image- Pexels
Hair type
Image- Pexels
Straight hair
They easily get oily and sticky. If your hair gets greasy in just one day, then you can wash your hair every alternate day. One can also invest in a dry shampoo between the washing cycles to maintain dry hair
To keep your soft curls volumized you can wash your hair two to three times a week depending on your hair quality. If they are thick you can wash them twice a week, while thinner and wavier hair could be washed thrice a week
Image- Pexels
Wavy hair
People with curly hair have an added advantage of an oil-free look all through the week. Even if their scalp is oily, it doesn’t travel down to their curls. Curls always give a dry and fresh look due to their texture. You can opt for washing your hair once or twice a week
Image- Pexels
Curly hair
Frizzy hair is often damaged due to colouring, heat, chemical treatment or colouring. You can wash your hair twice or thrice a week with natural shampoos. Also, try to use chemical-free products which can further damage your hair
Image- Pexels
Frizzy hair
You should wash greasy locks every alternate week or after two days in a row. Instead of skipping the conditioner, make sure you apply it on the ends only and not the scalp area
Image- Pexels
Oily hair
People with dry hair can wash their hair twice or thrice a week. You must avoid hair styling or heat treatments as they can make your hair drier
Image- Pexels
Dry hair
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.