Heading 3

How to achieve a
 no-makeup look?

Pakhi Jain

MAY 10, 2023

Lifestyle

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat it dry with a clean towel

Start with a clean face

Image : Pexels

Apply a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to hydrate your skin

Moisturise

Image : Pexels

A primer can create a smooth base for makeup application and make it last longer. Choose a primer that's designed for a natural, no-makeup look

Use a primer

Image : Pexels

A tinted moisturiser or BB cream can even out your skin tone and provide light coverage 

Apply a tinted moisturiser or BB cream

Image : Pexels

Use a concealer only on areas where you need it, such as under the eyes, around the nose, and on any blemishes

Conceal imperfections

Image : Pexels

Use a translucent powder to set your makeup and control the shine 

Set with powder

Image : Pexels

Brush your eyebrows upward and fill in any sparse areas with a brow pencil or powder

Define your brows

Image : Pexels

Choose a lip shade according to your preference and apply it on your lips

Apply a lip color

Image : Pexels

Use brown or black mascara to enhance your lashes

Apply mascara

Image : Pexels

Apply a subtle, natural-looking blush or bronzer to add a touch of colour to your cheeks

Add a natural-looking blush or bronzer

Image : Pexels

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here