Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat it dry with a clean towel
Start with a clean face
Apply a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to hydrate your skin
Moisturise
A primer can create a smooth base for makeup application and make it last longer. Choose a primer that's designed for a natural, no-makeup look
Use a primer
A tinted moisturiser or BB cream can even out your skin tone and provide light coverage
Apply a tinted moisturiser or BB cream
Use a concealer only on areas where you need it, such as under the eyes, around the nose, and on any blemishes
Conceal imperfections
Use a translucent powder to set your makeup and control the shine
Set with powder
Brush your eyebrows upward and fill in any sparse areas with a brow pencil or powder
Define your brows
Choose a lip shade according to your preference and apply it on your lips
Apply a lip color
Use brown or black mascara to enhance your lashes
Apply mascara
Apply a subtle, natural-looking blush or bronzer to add a touch of colour to your cheeks
Add a natural-looking blush or bronzer
