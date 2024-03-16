Heading 3

How to annoy your girlfriend? 

See all her messages but don’t reply for the entire day. Seen zone her. After the day, just reply with ok. This thing will annoy anyone

Do not reply to her messages

While she is texting you, type very slowly, like one word at a time. She will think you are typing a very long message but just typing very slowly. This will surely annoy her 

Typing very slowly when texting

Whatever she texts you, simply reply with emojis. Do not type a message for at least an hour or two. This thing will get on her nerves 

Reply just with emojis

If you want to annoy your GF and her birthday is coming up, then all you need to do is pretend you forgot her birthday. Be ready with the present, though

Pretend like you forgot her birthday

Do this if you want to annoy her. Whenever she is talking, interrupt her and start talking. Do this continuously, and she will be so irritated

Interrupt her in between everything

Just call her or text her and tell her that you need to tell her something very important, and when she asks, do not say anything

Keeping her curious for the day

Repeating everything someone is saying is a traditional way of annoying people

Say whatever she says

Take her worst pictures and post them on social media. Caption it with “1 like = 1 prayer”. She will be annoyed as hell, and she might even delete her account or yours 

Take the worst pictures of her

Ask questions continuously

Whenever your girlfriend is saying something, ask her questions like ‘what?’, ‘why?’, ‘when?’. It is almost certain that she will stop talking to you 

If she is a movie buff and going to the theater to watch a movie, tell her spoilers to piss her off! 

Give her spoilers 

