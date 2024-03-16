Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 16, 2024
How to annoy your girlfriend?
See all her messages but don’t reply for the entire day. Seen zone her. After the day, just reply with ok. This thing will annoy anyone
Do not reply to her messages
Image Source: Pexels
While she is texting you, type very slowly, like one word at a time. She will think you are typing a very long message but just typing very slowly. This will surely annoy her
Typing very slowly when texting
Image Source: Pexels
Whatever she texts you, simply reply with emojis. Do not type a message for at least an hour or two. This thing will get on her nerves
Reply just with emojis
Image Source: Pexels
If you want to annoy your GF and her birthday is coming up, then all you need to do is pretend you forgot her birthday. Be ready with the present, though
Pretend like you forgot her birthday
Image Source: Pexels
Do this if you want to annoy her. Whenever she is talking, interrupt her and start talking. Do this continuously, and she will be so irritated
Image Source: Pexels
Interrupt her in between everything
Just call her or text her and tell her that you need to tell her something very important, and when she asks, do not say anything
Keeping her curious for the day
Image Source: Pexels
Repeating everything someone is saying is a traditional way of annoying people
Say whatever she says
Image Source: Pexels
Take her worst pictures and post them on social media. Caption it with “1 like = 1 prayer”. She will be annoyed as hell, and she might even delete her account or yours
Take the worst pictures of her
Image Source: Pexels
Ask questions continuously
Image Source: Pexels
Whenever your girlfriend is saying something, ask her questions like ‘what?’, ‘why?’, ‘when?’. It is almost certain that she will stop talking to you
If she is a movie buff and going to the theater to watch a movie, tell her spoilers to piss her off!
Give her spoilers
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.