SUSHMITA BARMAN

JAN 02, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Video- Pexels

How To Apply Bath Oils For Best Results

Image: Pexels

Accepted globally for offering a natural glow, bath oils and their various fragrances give a spa-like atmosphere without hassle

Why To Use Bath Oils?

Image: Pexels

The combination of the oil and water allows it to penetrate the skin better, thereby revitalizing it and giving it a radiant shine

How Do Bath Oils Help Your Skin?

Image: Pexels

Bath oils' natural ingredients make them suitable for every skin type. So, whether your skin is oily, dry, sensitive, or prone to acne, you can reap the benefits of these oils

Which Bath Oil Suits Your Skin?

Image: Pexels

Choose a bath oil as per your mood. Try lavender if you want to soothe yourself after a long day, or rose oil for its stress-relieving properties

How To Get Started?

IVideo: Pexels

Pour 10-20 drops of your bath oil into the bath water and lie down

What’s Next

Image: Pexels

Obtaining the right oil for your skin type is the key. Once done, it’s only a piece of cake for you to improve your skin quality and relieve stress in a jiffy

 Note that

Want to know more about it?

