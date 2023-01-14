How To Apply Eye Cream The Right Way
Eye creams have a wide range of options and benefits. Choose one depending on your skin concerns and the results you are looking for
Pick A Suitable Product
Since you apply the eye cream with your fingers, wash your hands first. A hand filled with dirt will only restrict the eye cream properties from doing their magic. Remember to wash your face too
Prep Time
Strictly follow the product descriptions to apply the correct amount of eye cream. Usually, a pump of the product per eye is ideal
The Amount Matters
Squirt the amount of the eye cream you need on the dorsal side of your hand and dip one finger into it. Now make semi-circles of tiny dots around your eyes and pat the product into the skin gently
The Main Act
You must be careful while applying the eye cream because you do not want to poke your eyes with your finger covered with the product
Note That
Use the ring finger to apply eye cream, as it puts a very minimal yet adequate pressure on the sensitive skin around your eyes
Pro Tip
