How To Apply Eye Cream The Right Way

Image: Pexels

Eye creams have a wide range of options and benefits. Choose one depending on your skin concerns and the results you are looking for

Pick A Suitable Product

Image: Pexels

Since you apply the eye cream with your fingers, wash your hands first. A hand filled with dirt will only restrict the eye cream properties from doing their magic. Remember to wash your face too

Prep Time

Image: Pexels

Strictly follow the product descriptions to apply the correct amount of eye cream. Usually, a pump of the product per eye is ideal

The Amount Matters

Image: Pexels

Squirt the amount of the eye cream you need on the dorsal side of your hand and dip one finger into it. Now make semi-circles of tiny dots around your eyes and pat the product into the skin gently

The Main Act

Image: Pexels

You must be careful while applying the eye cream because you do not want to poke your eyes with your finger covered with the product

Note That

Image: Pexels

Use the ring finger to apply eye cream, as it puts a very minimal yet adequate pressure on the sensitive skin around your eyes

Pro Tip

