How To Apply Eyeliner Pencil Correctly
Image: Pexels
Cleanse your eyes with a makeup remover by removing any dirt or excess oil. This will allow the product to pop more. Then apply an eye primer to build a proper foundation to put makeup on
Prep Time
Image: Pexels
Black is the go-to color for dramatic looks. But if you are into natural and warmer looks, select brown. And if you wish to create vibrant eyes, try blue or pink
Pick You Favorite Shade
Image: Pexels
Apply the liner along the upper eyelid’s lash line, starting from the inner corner, then moving toward the outer edges. Now stiffen the lower eyelid by pulling it downwards to apply the liner
What’s Next
Image: Pexels
Apply the eyeliner pencil to the waterline for a defined look. If you want to make your eyes appear larger, apply a light to the waterline
How To Enhance The Look
Image: Pexels
Remove any access product using a cotton ball, apply your favorite lipstick and you are all set to look fabulous!
How To Complete The Look
Image: Pexels
There should not be any sharp or uneven lines. You can use an eye smudger to make the lines appear smooth and flawless
Note that
