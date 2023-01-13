How To Apply Face Powder The Right Way
SUSHMITA BARMAN
JAN 13, 2023
LIFESTYLE
Image: Pexels
Consider the coverage, consistency, and finish you prefer while picking the face powder. Also, make sure the product is right for your skin type
Choose A Suitable Face Powder
Image: Pexels
Take a powder brush and swirl it into the face powder. Make sure the brush is clean, and in good shape
Thereafter
BUY NOW
If you are looking for a lightweight face powder that lasts really long, try this!
Image: Pexels
Tap the brush on the edges of the powder container to get rid of all the excess product before applying it to the face. Remember, too much powder will only highlight your fine lines and spots
What’s Next
Image: Pexels
The product is usually heavier on the areas you apply to first. So, start with the t-zone since it tends to become oily quickly
The Main Act
BUY NOW
Looking for a paraben-free face powder that gives you a flawless finish? Check this out!
Image: Pexels
If your forehead is sorted, the nose looks great, and the chin is perfect, apply some powder to your cheeks gently if you aim to reduce that extra unwanted shine on those areas
How To Finish The Look
Image: Pexels
You can go for a round 2 if certain areas (especially the t-zone) require more attention. But make sure to use only a moderate amount of the powder in the subsequent round
Note That
Click Here
Want to know more about face powder? Slide for the main article link