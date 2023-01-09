How To Apply Foundation The Right Way
SUSHMITA BARMAN
JAN 08, 2023
Image: Pexels
Cleanse your face using a face cleanser and then wash it with lukewarm water
How To Prep Your Skin Before Applying Foundation
Image: Pexels
Now massage your face for about 10 minutes with a face moisturizer. This step is crucial to achieving a flawless finish
Moisturizing Time
Image: Pexels
Pick a foundation suitable for your skin type and tone. Then use a foundation brush to dab the product into the skin gently
The Main Act
Image: Pexels
Take a makeup sponge to dab (do not swipe) the already applied product to blend it well. Better if the sponge is a bit damp and there’s no excess water in it
What’s Next
Image: Pexels
Apply translucent powder on your nose, chin, and forehead (the areas that tend to get oily) using a powder brush
To Seal It Well
Image: Pexels
Do that gorgeous eye makeup and apply your favorite lip color to look like a million bucks and grab compliments
How To Finish The Look
