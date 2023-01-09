How To Apply Foundation The Right Way

SUSHMITA BARMAN

JAN 08, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Image: Pexels

Cleanse your face using a face cleanser and then wash it with lukewarm water

How To Prep Your Skin Before Applying Foundation

Image: Pexels

Now massage your face for about 10 minutes with a face moisturizer. This step is crucial to achieving a flawless finish

Moisturizing Time

Image: Pexels

Pick a foundation suitable for your skin type and tone. Then use a foundation brush to dab the product into the skin gently

The Main Act

Image: Pexels

Take a makeup sponge to dab (do not swipe) the already applied product to blend it well. Better if the sponge is a bit damp and there’s no excess water in it

What’s Next

Image: Pexels

Apply translucent powder on your nose, chin, and forehead (the areas that tend to get oily) using a powder brush

To Seal It Well

Image: Pexels

Do that gorgeous eye makeup and apply your favorite lip color to look like a million bucks and grab compliments

How To Finish The Look

