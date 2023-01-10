How To Apply Lip Gloss The Right Way

SUSHMITA BARMAN

JAN 10, 2023

LIFESTYLE

Image: Pexels

Massage your lips with a lip scrub for about three minutes to get rid of cracked or chapped lips. Rinse your lips once done

But First Scrub

Image: Pexels

Grab a lip balm and apply it to your lips to achieve soft, supple, and well-moisturized lips. Remember to blot any excess product using tissue paper

Prep Time

This lip gloss is a must-try if you want the shine to last really long

BUY NOW

Image: Pexels

Define your lips by lining them with a lip liner and apply your favorite lip color evenly. Be very gentle while you are at it in order to make your lips look like a million bucks

What’s Next

Image: Pexels

Pick your lip gloss and apply it gently. Start from the central area of your lips and then cover the entire set gradually. Make sure the product does not go beyond your lip line

The Main Act

Want a pigmented lip gloss for the extra oomph? Try this

BUY NOW

Image: Pexels

Remove the excess gloss using tissue paper in order to prevent color bleeding. However, do not overdo it

Pro Tip

Image: Pexels

Do your eye makeup, grab your clutch, and you are all set to rock the world with those gorgeously glossy lips!

The Final Touch

 Want to know more about lip glosses? Slide for the main article link

Click Here