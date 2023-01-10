How To Apply Lip Gloss The Right Way
Image: Pexels
Massage your lips with a lip scrub for about three minutes to get rid of cracked or chapped lips. Rinse your lips once done
But First Scrub
Image: Pexels
Grab a lip balm and apply it to your lips to achieve soft, supple, and well-moisturized lips. Remember to blot any excess product using tissue paper
Prep Time
Image: Pexels
Define your lips by lining them with a lip liner and apply your favorite lip color evenly. Be very gentle while you are at it in order to make your lips look like a million bucks
What’s Next
Image: Pexels
Pick your lip gloss and apply it gently. Start from the central area of your lips and then cover the entire set gradually. Make sure the product does not go beyond your lip line
The Main Act
Image: Pexels
Remove the excess gloss using tissue paper in order to prevent color bleeding. However, do not overdo it
Pro Tip
Image: Pexels
Do your eye makeup, grab your clutch, and you are all set to rock the world with those gorgeously glossy lips!
The Final Touch
