MAR 02, 2023
How To Apply Lipstick Like Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif always impresses us with her makeup looks
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Glam Up
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Your lips should be properly moisturized before applying any lip colour
Hydration Is Important
Line your lip with a lip liner to get a fuller look. You can overline a bit.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
First Step
Start filling in the colour on the side by using the lip liner. Apply some product on the middle part of your lip as well
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Colour On The Sides
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Choose your shade
Pick up your favourite shade of lipstick and evenly apply on your lips
With the help of a concealer, give your lips a perfect finish
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Finishing Touch
You can apply lip gloss to make it more chic
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Lip Gloss
Use a matte lip pencil in a darker shade to create the perfect shape
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For Matte
Fill it up with a lighter shade to enhance your lips
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Enhance Lips
Dab some lip topper in the center of your lip to add dimension
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Lip Topper
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.