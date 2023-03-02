Heading 3

MAR 02, 2023

How To Apply Lipstick Like Katrina Kaif 

Katrina Kaif always impresses us with her makeup looks

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Glam Up

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Your lips should be properly moisturized before applying any lip colour 

Hydration Is Important

Line your lip with a lip liner to get a fuller look. You can overline a bit.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

First Step

Start filling in the colour on the side by using the lip liner. Apply some product on the middle part of your lip as well 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Colour On The Sides

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Choose your shade 

Pick up your favourite shade of lipstick and evenly apply on your lips

With the help of a concealer, give your lips a perfect finish 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Finishing Touch

You can apply lip gloss to make it more chic

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Lip Gloss

Use a matte lip pencil in a darker shade to create the perfect shape

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

For Matte 

Fill it up with a lighter shade to enhance your lips

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Enhance Lips

Dab some lip topper in the center of your lip to add dimension

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Lip Topper 

