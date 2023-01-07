How To Apply Mascara The Right Way
SUSHMITA BARMAN
JAN 08, 2023
LIFESTYLE
Image: Pexels
Mascaras can give your natural lashes that extra oomph by enhancing the volume and length
What’s The Benefit Of Applying Mascara
Image: Pexels
Apply face cleanser to your lashes to get rid of any impurities. You can also use a makeup remover for the same
How To Prep Lashes Before Applying Mascara
BUY NOW
Want an Ophthalmologist tested mascara to make your lashes look gorgeous and healthy? Check this out
Image: Pexels
Lift your natural lashes by curling them with a good eyelash curler. Make sure that the curler is clean to prevent infections
What’s Next
Image: Pexels
Gently apply the product to your upper lashes first and then move on to the lower lashes. The key is to wiggle the wand a bit while applying it
After That
BUY NOW
Free from chemicals, this mascara is a must-try if you want to give extra love to your lashes
Image: Pexels
Layer the lashes with a second coat if you want to make them look super prominent. You can also go for a third round
Once Done
Image: Pexels
Practice makes it perfect. So continue trying till you ace the art of applying mascara. Keep some cotton swabs handy to correct any mistakes
Note that
Click Here
Want to know more about mascaras? Slide for the main article link