How To Apply Nude Lipsticks Correctly
SUSHMITA BARMAN
JAN 09, 2023
LIFESTYLE
Image: Pexels
Nude lipsticks come in multiple shades, finishes, and textures. Look for the ones that complement your undertone and match your preferences
Which One To Choose
Image: Pexels
Use a lip balm or a moisturizer to prevent any dry lips issues. You can also remove the patchy skin by using an exfoliator and make your lips smoother
How To Prep Your Lips
Image: Pexels
Give dimension to your lips by lining them with a lip liner. You can use a natural or a slightly darker shade for it
What’s Next
Image: Pexels
Now gently fill your lips with the nude lip color. For full coverage, go for several layers. But make sure the lips do not end up looking cakey
How To Apply The Lipstick
Image: Pexels
Apply some gloss to your lips to add that extra oomph and protect your lips from getting chapped
How To Complete The Look
Image: Pexels
You can pair the nude lipstick look with a cat-eye makeup look. A smokey-eye look works wonders too. For a casual outing, go with a light foundation and a simple eyeliner
Pro Tip
