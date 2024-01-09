Heading 3

How to avoid distractions while studying?

Clearly define your goals in each study session and establish long-term objectives

Set goals

Keep your phone and tablet out of sight, and stop checking social media while you are studying

Cut out distractions

Breaks at regular intervals keep the focus high and give better results. It also helps to ease study sessions

Regular breaks

To study effectively, identify your right place. Some enjoy studying in a quiet environment, while many find soothing music comfortable

Right Place

To not get distracted by working on irrelevant activities, focus on the to-do list to increase accountability

To-do list

Assign a proper time limit to each chapter or topic to cover the syllabus steadily and efficiently

Time management

Incorporating mindfulness techniques, such as meditation, into your study routine can significantly improve concentration

Mindfulness

Having some motivation can go a long way when it comes to focusing and working hard while studying

Motivation and reward

Eat well

Avoid excessive caffeine and sugary snacks, as they can lead to energy crashes and distractions

A good sleep at night can solve almost every problem. It will let you focus on your studies more without getting distracted

Enough sleep

