Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 09, 2024
How to avoid distractions while studying?
Clearly define your goals in each study session and establish long-term objectives
Set goals
Image Source: Pexels
Keep your phone and tablet out of sight, and stop checking social media while you are studying
Cut out distractions
Image Source: Pexels
Breaks at regular intervals keep the focus high and give better results. It also helps to ease study sessions
Regular breaks
Image Source: Pexels
To study effectively, identify your right place. Some enjoy studying in a quiet environment, while many find soothing music comfortable
Right Place
Image Source: Pexels
To not get distracted by working on irrelevant activities, focus on the to-do list to increase accountability
Image Source: Pexels
To-do list
Assign a proper time limit to each chapter or topic to cover the syllabus steadily and efficiently
Time management
Image Source: Pexels
Incorporating mindfulness techniques, such as meditation, into your study routine can significantly improve concentration
Mindfulness
Image Source: Pexels
Having some motivation can go a long way when it comes to focusing and working hard while studying
Motivation and reward
Image Source: Pexels
Eat well
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid excessive caffeine and sugary snacks, as they can lead to energy crashes and distractions
A good sleep at night can solve almost every problem. It will let you focus on your studies more without getting distracted
Enough sleep
Image Source: Pexels
