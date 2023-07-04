Heading 3
JUly 04, 2023
How to avoid greasy hair this summer
Overwashing can remove natural oils from your scalp, and it can also produce more oil leading to greasiness
Avoid overwashing
Image: Pexels
While sulphates do a good job with cleansing your hair, they remove too much natural oil from the hair which makes it unhealthy and dry
Avoid shampoos with sulphates
Image: Pexels
This protects your hair from direct heat, prevents dirt and pollution as well
Cover your hair
Image: Pexels
Purifying/Clarifying shampoos can be used once a week to avoid greasy hair. These shampoos prevent excess build-up on your scalp
Invest in a purifying shampoo
Image: Pexels
Most people tend to use conditioner to full lengths which causes the hair to get greasy a lot faster
Apply conditioner to the ends of your hair
Image: Pexels
Use water and apple cider vinegar and pour it through your hair. Leave it in for a few minutes and your hair will be grease free
Apple cider vinegar
Image: Pexels
Dry shampoo is an absorbent powder that soaks up excess oil. However, one of the downsides of dry shampoo is that it can cause buildup if used for many days in a row
Dry shampoo
Image: Pexels
Your diet has a direct impact on the quality of your hair. Try to limit your intake of oil and increase your intake of fruits and vegetables
Avoid oily food
Image: Pexels
Since more shampoo can cause the stripping of your hair's natural oils, diluting will make sure you're not using a lot of shampoo
Dilute your shampoo
Image: Pexels
Your brush may contain some oil from your previous uses. Using it right after you wash your hair will make your hair oily
Clean your brush
Image: Pexels
