 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 04, 2023

How to avoid greasy hair this summer

Overwashing can remove natural oils from your scalp, and it can also produce more oil leading to greasiness

Avoid overwashing

While sulphates do a good job with cleansing your hair, they remove too much natural oil from the hair which makes it unhealthy and dry

Avoid shampoos with sulphates

This protects your hair from direct heat, prevents dirt and pollution as well

Cover your hair

Purifying/Clarifying shampoos can be used once a week to avoid greasy hair. These shampoos prevent excess build-up on your scalp

Invest in a purifying shampoo

Most people tend to use conditioner to full lengths which causes the hair to get greasy a lot faster

Apply conditioner to the ends of your hair

Use water and apple cider vinegar and pour it through your hair. Leave it in for a few minutes and your hair will be grease free

Apple cider vinegar

Dry shampoo is an absorbent powder that soaks up excess oil. However, one of the downsides of dry shampoo is that it can cause buildup if used for many days in a row

Dry shampoo

Your diet has a direct impact on the quality of your hair. Try to limit your intake of oil and increase your intake of fruits and vegetables

Avoid oily food

Since more shampoo can cause the stripping of your hair's natural oils, diluting will make sure you're not using a lot of shampoo

Dilute your shampoo

Your brush may contain some oil from your previous uses. Using it right after you wash your hair will make your hair oily

Clean your brush

