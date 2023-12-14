Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
December 14, 2023
How to avoid pickpockets while traveling
Try theft-proof pants with pockets. Travel pants with zippered pockets may be the answer to having your phone stolen versus not
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Wear a fanny pack or belt bag. Keep the zippered side of the waist bag around your front side during travel days
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Carry a hidden money belt and wear it under your clothing
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Never stand on the corner of a street with your phone out
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Keep keys in a different bag from phone and from wallet
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Be extra careful about your phone in your pockets
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Keep valuables in front pockets. This will give you at least a bit of visibility, rather than a pickpocket coming up to you from behind
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Skip going to heavy crowded places or be extra careful
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Don’t look away from your backpack for even a minute in a crowded station or place
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Minimize cash that you carry and distribute your cash in different pockets or between wallet and backpack
#10
Image Source: Pexels
