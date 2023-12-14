Heading 3

December 14, 2023

How to avoid pickpockets while traveling

Try theft-proof pants with pockets. Travel pants with zippered pockets may be the answer to having your phone stolen versus not

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Wear a fanny pack or belt bag. Keep the zippered side of the waist bag around your front side during travel days

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Carry a hidden money belt and wear it under your clothing

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

Never stand on the corner of a street with your phone out

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Keep keys in a different bag from phone and from wallet

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Be extra careful about your phone in your pockets

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Keep valuables in front pockets. This will give you at least a bit of visibility, rather than a pickpocket coming up to you from behind

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

Skip going to heavy crowded places or be extra careful 

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Don’t look away from your backpack for even a minute in a crowded station or place 

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Minimize cash that you carry and distribute your cash in different pockets or between wallet and backpack 

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

