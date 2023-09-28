Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 28, 2023

How to be photogenic

Natural light is your best friend. Position yourself facing a soft, diffused light source like a window for flattering results

Good lighting

Image: Pexels

Experiment with different angles to find what works best for your face. For many, a slight tilt of the head can be flattering

Find your angle

Image: Pexels

Practice a relaxed, genuine smile. Think of happy thoughts to make it more natural

Smile naturally

Image: Pexels

Stand or sit up straight to appear more confident and photogenic

Posture matters

Image: Pexels

Avoid tension on your face and neck. Take a deep breath before the photo is taken to help with relaxation

Relax your face

Image: Pexels

Light makeup can enhance your features, and well-groomed hair and skin always look good in photos

Makeup and grooming

Image: Pexels

Wear clothes that make you feel confident and match the mood of the photo

Dress well

Image: Pexels

Be mindful of the background – it should complement your appearance, not distract from it

Background awareness

Image: Pexels

Practice different poses in front of a mirror to find your most flattering angles

Practice Posing

Image: Pexels

Confidence is attractive. Believe in yourself, and it will show in your photos

Confidence

Image: Pexels

