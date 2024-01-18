Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 18, 2024
How to Be The Person Everyone Notices
Stand in front of a mirror and practice good posture. Keep your back straight, shoulders back, and head held high. Good posture exudes confidence
Posture Practice
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Practice maintaining comfortable eye contact during conversations. This can be done with friends or in front of a mirror. Aim for a balance between attentive and relaxed
Eye Contact Drills
Image Source: Pexels
Practice a natural, warm smile. A genuine smile can be very inviting and creates a positive impression
Smile Exercises
Image Source: Pexels
Work on your speaking voice to make it clear and confident. You can practice reading aloud, focusing on articulation, pace, and volume
Voice Modulation Training
Image Source: Pexels
Practice active listening, where you focus entirely on the speaker, acknowledge their points, and respond thoughtfully
Image Source: Pexels
Listening Skills
Dress in a way that makes you feel confident and comfortable. Your clothing can significantly impact how you are perceived
Wardrobe Audit
Image Source: Pexels
Be aware of what your body language is communicating. Practice open and inviting gestures instead of closed or defensive ones
Body Language Awareness
Image Source: Pexels
These practices can help reduce stress and improve your overall demeanor, making you more relaxed and present in interactions
Mindfulness and Meditation
Image Source: Pexels
Social Interaction Practice
Image Source: Pexels
Engage in social settings to practice and improve your conversational skills. The more you interact, the more comfortable you'll become in various social situations
Regular grooming and hygiene are essential for a pleasant appearance. This includes skin care, hair care, and oral hygiene
Personal Grooming
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.