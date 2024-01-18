Heading 3

How to Be The Person Everyone Notices

Stand in front of a mirror and practice good posture. Keep your back straight, shoulders back, and head held high. Good posture exudes confidence

Posture Practice

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

Practice maintaining comfortable eye contact during conversations. This can be done with friends or in front of a mirror. Aim for a balance between attentive and relaxed

Eye Contact Drills

Image Source: Pexels

Practice a natural, warm smile. A genuine smile can be very inviting and creates a positive impression

Smile Exercises

Image Source: Pexels

Work on your speaking voice to make it clear and confident. You can practice reading aloud, focusing on articulation, pace, and volume

Voice Modulation Training

Image Source: Pexels

Practice active listening, where you focus entirely on the speaker, acknowledge their points, and respond thoughtfully

Image Source: Pexels

Listening Skills

Dress in a way that makes you feel confident and comfortable. Your clothing can significantly impact how you are perceived

Wardrobe Audit

Image Source: Pexels

Be aware of what your body language is communicating. Practice open and inviting gestures instead of closed or defensive ones

Body Language Awareness

Image Source: Pexels

These practices can help reduce stress and improve your overall demeanor, making you more relaxed and present in interactions

Mindfulness and Meditation

Image Source: Pexels

Social Interaction Practice

Image Source: Pexels

Engage in social settings to practice and improve your conversational skills. The more you interact, the more comfortable you'll become in various social situations

Regular grooming and hygiene are essential for a pleasant appearance. This includes skin care, hair care, and oral hygiene

Personal Grooming

Image Source: Pexels

