Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

APRIL 26, 2023

How To Bleach Your Skin At Home

Image : Pexels 

According to the National Library Of Medicine US, there are some ways to bleach your skin at home

Bleach your skin

Image : Pexels 

According to studies, skin bleaching is an effective cosmetic process that enables you to minimize dark patches and blemishes

What is face bleaching?

Image : Pexels 

Here are 5 ways to bleach your skin at home 

How to bleach skin at home

Image : Pexels 

The first step to skin bleaching at home is to wash your face with cold water and a face cleanser to remove impurities and other dirt particles 

Prepare your face 

Image : Pexels 

After your face is cleaned, apply the bleaching cream to your face and neck. Make sure that the application process is gentle and ensure that you apply a thin layer of the product

Apply the skin bleach cream

Image : Pexels 

Once you have finished the application process, leave the cream on your face and neck for some time

Leave it on your skin for some time 

Image : Pexels 

In this step, you may use cotton balls and water to wash off the bleaching cream from your face and neck. Ensure that you are not too harsh on your skin while doing this step

Rinse off properly 

Image : Pexels 

Finish the process by using a soft towel to pat dry your face and neck. Once you have cleaned your face properly, apply a gentle moisturizer to hydrate and smoothen your skin

Pat dry with a soft towel 

Image : Pexels 

Research states that skin bleaching may avoid skin aging by fighting skin discoloration. It might help you combat dark patches and blemishes by whitening your skin

Benefits 

Image : Pexels 

Yogurt, milk, turmeric, and saffron can be used as natural alternatives to bleaching your skin

Natural alternatives to bleaching your skin

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here