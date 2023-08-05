Heading 3

AUGUST 04, 2023

How to build healthy relationship

Communication is the key. If you feel the need to express something then you must communicate. Don't expect anyone to be able to read your mind

Communicating

Image: Pexels

One of the most vital parts of building any healthy relationship is to know when to talk and when to listen. Develop your listening skills

Image: Pexels

Good listener

Boundaries are not meant to make you feel trapped; they are created to maintain respect and understanding expectations in the relationship. Maintaining healthy boundaries is also important

Healthy boundaries

Image: Pexels

Share your thoughts and feelings and be open to the feelings that arise

Express emotions

Image: Pexels

Respect and appreciate

Image: Pexels

Treat each other with respect at all times, even when you are mad at each other Instead of focusing on mistakes, appreciate and focus on the good memories you have together

Image: Pexels

Spend time 

It’s easy to transition from face-to-face time together onto digital communication. Also it can help to maintain and increase the bond 

Changes are natural. Recognize that changes are opportunities for new growth 

Expect changes

Image: Pexels

Everyone needs privacy. Respect other's need for privacy and space

Respect privacy

Image: Pexels

Understanding signs of abuse

Image: Pexels

Every relationship should be built on respect and equality, not power and control. There is no excuse for abuse to exist in a relationship.

Image: Pexels

Take out time periodically to check in with your partner or family or friends. Sometimes changes happen or schedules are busy to talk about things but it's healthy to make time for them

Check in with each other

