Kankana Das
lifestyle
AUGUST 04, 2023
How to build healthy relationship
Communication is the key. If you feel the need to express something then you must communicate. Don't expect anyone to be able to read your mind
Communicating
Image: Pexels
One of the most vital parts of building any healthy relationship is to know when to talk and when to listen. Develop your listening skills
Image: Pexels
Good listener
Boundaries are not meant to make you feel trapped; they are created to maintain respect and understanding expectations in the relationship. Maintaining healthy boundaries is also important
Healthy boundaries
Image: Pexels
Share your thoughts and feelings and be open to the feelings that arise
Express emotions
Image: Pexels
Respect and appreciate
Image: Pexels
Treat each other with respect at all times, even when you are mad at each other Instead of focusing on mistakes, appreciate and focus on the good memories you have together
Image: Pexels
Spend time
It’s easy to transition from face-to-face time together onto digital communication. Also it can help to maintain and increase the bond
Changes are natural. Recognize that changes are opportunities for new growth
Expect changes
Image: Pexels
Everyone needs privacy. Respect other's need for privacy and space
Respect privacy
Image: Pexels
Understanding signs of abuse
Image: Pexels
Every relationship should be built on respect and equality, not power and control. There is no excuse for abuse to exist in a relationship.
Image: Pexels
Take out time periodically to check in with your partner or family or friends. Sometimes changes happen or schedules are busy to talk about things but it's healthy to make time for them
Check in with each other
