Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 15, 2024
How to cheer up these zodiac signs
Enthusiastically agree with all the things they're talking about
ARIES
Image Source: shutterstock
Drop everything to come over and marathon '90s rom-coms
TAURUS
Image Source: Freepik
Send them a flattering candid they didn't know you took
GEMINI
Image Source: shutterstock
Kiss their forehead, play with their hair, and tell them you're proud of them
CANCER
Image Source: shutterstock
Tell them you heard that someone has a crush on them
Image Source: shutterstock
LEO
Cook a comforting meal and leave no evidence in the kitchen
VIRGO
Image Source: shutterstock
Allow them to stew in silence as much as they want
SCORPIO
Image Source: shutterstock
Agree to ditch work and play high-stakes hooky close to the office
Sagittarius
Image Source: shutterstock
Capricorn
Image Source: shutterstock
Tell them a humiliating story of your own so they can judge you instead of themselves
Place a tiny trinket that reminds them of you
PISCES
Image Source: shutterstock
