 Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle   

june 15, 2024

How to cheer up these zodiac signs 

Enthusiastically agree with all the things they're talking about 

ARIES 

Drop everything to come over and marathon '90s rom-coms

TAURUS 

Send them a flattering candid they didn't know you took 

GEMINI 

Kiss their forehead, play with their hair, and tell them you're proud of them

CANCER 

Tell them you heard that someone has a crush on them

LEO 

Cook a comforting meal and leave no evidence in the kitchen

VIRGO 

Allow them to stew in silence as much as they want

SCORPIO 

Agree to ditch work and play high-stakes hooky close to the office

Sagittarius 

Capricorn 

Tell them a humiliating story of your own so they can judge you instead of themselves

Place a tiny trinket that reminds them of you 

PISCES 

