Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 07, 2023

How to choose right travel partner? 

Find someone with whom you can spend time and jam on 

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

You must like the person and your vibes should match each other 

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Talk about expenditures, budgets, and money-spending habits so that you get the idea 

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

If your travel partner knows the language of the country you are visiting, you are good to go

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Traveling can be fun with your partner. Choose a travel partner who can laugh about the silly mistakes you make along the way

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Your travel partner should respect your personal space 

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Your companion must not be a clingy person. He/she should know how to handle things well

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

The person must be trustworthy and responsible

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Traveling with a group can be tricky to coordinate. More people means you need to get along with each person, or else the group could become socially divided

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Talk to your travel buddy if they have any food allergies, how agreeable they are with trying street food, whether they are vegetarian or not

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

