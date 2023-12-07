Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 07, 2023
How to choose right travel partner?
Find someone with whom you can spend time and jam on
#1
Image Source: Pexels
You must like the person and your vibes should match each other
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Talk about expenditures, budgets, and money-spending habits so that you get the idea
#3
Image Source: Pexels
If your travel partner knows the language of the country you are visiting, you are good to go
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Traveling can be fun with your partner. Choose a travel partner who can laugh about the silly mistakes you make along the way
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Your travel partner should respect your personal space
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Your companion must not be a clingy person. He/she should know how to handle things well
#7
Image Source: Pexels
The person must be trustworthy and responsible
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Traveling with a group can be tricky to coordinate. More people means you need to get along with each person, or else the group could become socially divided
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Talk to your travel buddy if they have any food allergies, how agreeable they are with trying street food, whether they are vegetarian or not
#10
Image Source: Pexels
