SUSHMITA BARMAN

DEC 29, 2022

LIFESTYLE

How To Choose & Use Concealers Correctly

The best concealer for you would suit your skin undertone (warm, cool, or neutral), skin type (dry oily, normal, or combination), and skin conditions (sensitivity, acne-prone, or pigmentation)

Picking The Right Product

No harsh chemicals, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, and non-comedogenic formula that is lightweight, hydrating, and easily blendable

Do Look for

Like this creamy stick concealer from Covergirl!

Cleanse, moisturize, tone the skin before you start your makeup. Primer, color correctors, and the foundation go on before the concealer does

Prep Your Skin

Now apply concealer under your eyes, around your mouth and nose, and any other area with spots, blemishes, or pigmentation that you may want to conceal

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-use Concealer is one of the top concealers in the market right now! 

You can top your concealer with some setting powder/spray, blush, or highlighter to get the perfect base makeup. Do your eye makeup, put on your favorite lipstick and you’re ready to crash that party in style!

Remember to always remove your concealer with micellar water or a good makeup remover before going to bed as any kind of makeup product when left overnight on your skin can lead to clogged pores and skin issues

