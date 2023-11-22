Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

How to deal with dark circles 

The first step to combat dark circles is embracing the healing power of sleep. Aim for 7-9 hours each night to allow your body to recharge and rejuvenate

Adequate Sleep

Keep dehydration at bay by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Hydrated skin is less prone to looking dull and tired

Hydration Heroes

Treat your eyes to the soothing touch of a cold compress. This simple remedy helps reduce puffiness and constrict blood vessels, minimizing the appearance of dark circles

Cold Compress Magic

Harness the power of tea bags, particularly chamomile or green tea. After use, chill them and place over your closed eyes for a calming and anti-inflammatory effect

Tea Bag Therapy

Invest in a good quality eye cream containing ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, or hyaluronic acid. These can help brighten the under-eye area and improve skin texture

Eye Cream Elixir

Embrace the classic cucumber slices. Their cooling properties can reduce puffiness and soothe tired eyes. Place chilled cucumber slices over your eyes for a refreshing experience

Cucumber Refreshment

Ensure your diet is rich in vitamins and minerals, especially those promoting skin health. Include foods like fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids for a radiant complexion

Healthy Diet Habits

A quality concealer is your ally in moments of need. Choose a shade close to your skin tone, and gently apply to camouflage dark circles without caking

Concealer Charm

Shield your eyes from the harsh sun by wearing sunglasses with UV protection. This not only prevents sun damage but also reduces squinting, which can contribute to dark circles

Protective Shades

Treat your under-eye area with care. Avoid harsh rubbing when removing makeup, and choose a gentle cleanser to cleanse your face without causing irritation

Gentle Skincare Ritual

