How to develop emotional intelligence?
It is the ability to identify and manage your emotions and express them with respect. It helps in understanding others more profoundly. Here's how you can develop emotional intelligence
Image Source: Pexels
Be aware of your emotions. Try to note down what triggered your strong emotion
Self-aware
Image Source: Pexels
Self-reflection plays an important role in Emotional intelligence but it's also important to identify how others around you feels about your behavior or emotions
Identify how others feel
Image Source: Pexels
Be an active good listener. While someone is speaking, make an eye contact, nod while listening and ask questions to show that you're involved
Practice Active Listening
Image Source: Pexels
Strong Communication skills are essential for emotional intelligence. Be Clear what to say or what to convey
Clear Communication
Image Source: Pexels
Be positive in stressful situations. It will help you to develop an emotional intelligence
Positive Approach
Image Source: Pexels
Empathy towards others is an important quality in developing an emotional intelligence
Image Source: Pexels
Empathize
Be open to learn new things and new ideas
Open-Minded
Image Source: Pexels
Listening and analyzing feedbacks is very important whether they are positive or negative
Feedback
Image Source: Pexels
Emotionally intelligent people keeps calm while working under the stressful situations
Calm under Pressure
Image Source: Pexels
