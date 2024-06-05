Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

june 05, 2024

How to develop emotional intelligence?

It is the ability to identify and manage your emotions and express them with respect. It helps in understanding others more profoundly. Here's how you can develop emotional intelligence 

Emotional Intelligence

Be aware of your emotions. Try to note down what triggered your strong emotion

Self-aware

Self-reflection plays an important role in Emotional intelligence but it's also important to identify how others around you feels about your behavior or emotions 

Identify how others feel

Be an active good listener. While someone is speaking, make an eye contact, nod while listening and ask questions to show that you're involved 

Practice Active Listening 

Strong Communication skills are essential for emotional intelligence. Be Clear what to say or what to convey 

Clear Communication

Be positive in stressful situations. It will help you to develop an emotional intelligence 

Positive Approach

Empathy towards others is an important quality in developing an emotional intelligence 

Empathize

Be open to learn new things and new ideas

Open-Minded

Listening and analyzing feedbacks is very important whether they are positive or negative

Feedback

Emotionally intelligent people keeps calm while working under the stressful situations

Calm under Pressure

