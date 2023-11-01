Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
How to earn while traveling?
November 1, 2023
You can work online and do freelance work while traveling
Freelancing
Image Source: Pexels
If you're fluent in English, teaching English as a foreign language is a great way to earn some money while traveling
Language Tuition
Image Source: Pexels
Other than languages, you can also teach them your special skills
Teach your skills
Image Source: Pexels
If you're creative then make jewelry, draw portraits or paint, it might be a good idea to take some of your handicraft supplies with you on your travels and selling them
Sell your creations
Image Source: Pexels
You could offer to organize events, teach yoga, cook meals or even give massages
Offer Services at hostels
Image Source: Pexels
You can use your photography skill to take pictures of fellow tourists and make money out of them
Click Pictures and sell
Image Source: Pexels
Singing, playing an instrument, dancing, juggling... how you choose to entertain passers-by is up to you
Street Performances
Image Source: Pexels
You can also start blog writing and make money out of it
Blog Writing
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Travel blogging is presently in fashion. You can also follow the same and make a good amount of money
Travel Videos
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
eBooks, like online courses, are digital assets. One can write ebooks sitting anywhere. While on a journey, pen down your thoughts
Write eBooks
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.