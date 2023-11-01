Heading 3

How to earn while traveling?

November 1, 2023

You can work online and do freelance work while traveling

Freelancing

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're fluent in English, teaching English as a foreign language is a great way to earn some money while traveling 

 Language Tuition

Image Source: Pexels 

Other than languages, you can also teach them your special skills 

 Teach your skills

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're creative then make jewelry, draw portraits or paint, it might be a good idea to take some of your handicraft supplies with you on your travels and selling them

Sell your creations 

Image Source: Pexels 

You could offer to organize events, teach yoga, cook meals or even give massages

Offer Services at hostels

Image Source: Pexels 

You can use your photography skill to take pictures of fellow tourists and make money out of them

 Click Pictures and sell

Image Source: Pexels 

Singing, playing an instrument, dancing, juggling... how you choose to entertain passers-by is up to you

Street Performances

Image Source: Pexels 

You can also start blog writing and make money out of it

 Blog Writing

Image Source: Pexels 

Travel blogging is presently in fashion. You can also follow the same and make a good amount of money

Travel Videos

eBooks, like online courses, are digital assets. One can write ebooks sitting anywhere. While on a journey, pen down your thoughts 

Write eBooks

