mAY 19, 2023
How to fight blackheads?
Image- Pexels
Cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser to remove excess oil and dirt that can clog pores
Cleansing
Image- Pexels
Use a salicylic acid-based cleanser or toner to help unclog pores and exfoliate dead skin cells
Toner
Image- Pexels
Use a clay mask once a week to help draw out impurities and unclog pores
Face mask
Image- Pexels
Avoid using heavy or greasy skincare products, which can clog pores and contribute to the formation of blackheads
Heavy products
Image- Pexels
Use a retinoid cream or gel, which can help regulate oil production and prevent the formation of blackheads
Retinoid cream
Image- Pexels
Use oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated without clogging pores
Oil-free
Image- Pexels
Exfoliate regularly with a gentle scrub to help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores
Exfoliate
Image- Pexels
Use a blackhead extractor tool to safely remove stubborn blackheads
Tools
Image- Pexels
Avoid picking or squeezing blackheads, as this can cause inflammation and scarring
Avoid
Image- Pexels
Consider professional treatments such as chemical peels or microdermabrasion to help reduce the appearance of blackheads
Professional help
