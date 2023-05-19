Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

mAY 19, 2023

How to fight blackheads?

Image- Pexels

Cleanse your face twice a day with a gentle, non-comedogenic cleanser to remove excess oil and dirt that can clog pores

Cleansing

Image- Pexels

Use a salicylic acid-based cleanser or toner to help unclog pores and exfoliate dead skin cells

Toner

Image- Pexels

Use a clay mask once a week to help draw out impurities and unclog pores

Face mask

Image- Pexels

Avoid using heavy or greasy skincare products, which can clog pores and contribute to the formation of blackheads

Heavy products

Image- Pexels

Use a retinoid cream or gel, which can help regulate oil production and prevent the formation of blackheads

Retinoid cream

Image- Pexels

Use oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizers to keep your skin hydrated without clogging pores

Oil-free

Image- Pexels

Exfoliate regularly with a gentle scrub to help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores

Exfoliate

Image- Pexels

Use a blackhead extractor tool to safely remove stubborn blackheads

Tools

Image- Pexels

Avoid picking or squeezing blackheads, as this can cause inflammation and scarring

Avoid

Image- Pexels

Consider professional treatments such as chemical peels or microdermabrasion to help reduce the appearance of blackheads

Professional help

