OCTOBER 17, 2023
How to fix broken relationship
An awful fight, or communication issues can take a relationship on a rough patch but in that situation avoiding rash decisions, taking time and working on those difficulties can make a relationship work
Avoid rash decisions
Don’t make one-side efforts, be honest with your partner and bridge the gaps together
Be honest
Seeing things from third person’s perspective can help fix your genuine and long-term relationship
Seek therapy
Self-analysis and self-reflecting can help understand whether you’re overreacting to a small problem and taking things far or not
Understand your contribution to a problem
Sometimes not being satisfied with yourself can also play a major role in damaging a relationship
Focus on self-healing
In a broken relationship, there are always two people struggling, so with yourself also try to understand what your partner is going through
Recognize your partner’s pain
Seeing only bad things in a relationship can make you feel like giving up, so remember to reflect on the good things as it may make things good again
Reflecting on good parts
Holding on to past things and bringing them up again can affect the relationship, so let go of things that keep pulling you back
Let go of grudges
Spend quality time with your partner and try to reconnect with them on personal matters
Spend quality time
Sometimes taking a break and giving space to each other is important to work on personal issues that breaks a relationship
If needed take a break
