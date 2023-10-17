Heading 3

How to fix broken relationship

An awful fight, or communication issues can take a relationship on a rough patch but in that situation avoiding rash decisions, taking time and working on those difficulties can make a relationship work

Avoid rash decisions

Don’t make one-side efforts, be honest with your partner and bridge the gaps together

Be honest

Seeing things from third person’s perspective can help fix your genuine and long-term relationship 

Seek therapy

Self-analysis and self-reflecting can help understand whether you’re overreacting to a small problem and taking things far or not

Understand your contribution to a problem

Sometimes not being satisfied with yourself can also play a major role in damaging a relationship 

Focus on self-healing

In a broken relationship, there are always two people struggling, so with yourself also try to understand what your partner is going through

Recognize your partner’s pain

Seeing only bad things in a relationship can make you feel like giving up, so remember to reflect on the good things as it may make things good again

Reflecting on good parts

Holding on to past things and bringing them up again can affect the relationship, so let go of things that keep pulling you back

Let go of grudges

Spend quality time with your partner and try to reconnect with them on personal matters

Spend quality time

Sometimes taking a break and giving space to each other is important to work on personal issues that breaks a relationship 

If needed take a break

