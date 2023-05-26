mAY 26, 2023
How to fix frizzy hair
Brushing hair thrice a day helps in distributing natural oils evenly across your hair keeping it moisturized and frizz-free
Brushing hair thrice a day
Tie your hair in a ponytail and dab your moisturizer or lotion evenly with your palm to get a polished look
Dab some moisturizer
Harsh shampoo can strip your natural hair oil, therefore once a week, try using only conditioner as it contains surfactants that cleanse hair effectively
Use only conditioner once a week
Tying your hair with a bun can prevent it from getting damaged because of direct exposure to the sun and harmful pollution
Tie hair in a bun
Sleeping in a satin or silk pillow cover helps in retaining the moisture in your hair, unlike cotton which absorbs it all
Use satin or silk pillow covers
Try being super gentle with your hair and avoid aggressive movements towards it, as it makes the hair weaker from the roots and may even cause hair fall
Avoid aggressive towel drying
Wet hair is more fragile than dry hair. As a result, you can experience snapping of hair when brushed while being wet
Dont brush after the shower
Use shampoos with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and try avoiding alcohol-based products as it often dehydrates your hair and causes frizz
Choose products wisely
Heat electronics like hair dryers, heat curlers, and straighteners often tend to damage your natural hair. You can use heat damage protection products if you really need to style it with heat
Reduce heat application
Mix yogurt with honey and apply the paste to your hair for 15-25 minutes and rinse it off with normal temp water for a pretty and natural shine
Yogurt Mask
