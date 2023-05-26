Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle 

mAY 26, 2023

How to fix frizzy hair

 Brushing hair thrice a day helps in distributing natural oils evenly across your hair keeping it moisturized and frizz-free

Brushing hair thrice a day

Image : Pexels

Tie your hair in a ponytail and dab your moisturizer or lotion evenly with your palm to get a polished look

Dab some moisturizer

Image : Pexels

Harsh shampoo can strip your natural hair oil, therefore once a week, try using only  conditioner as it contains surfactants that cleanse hair effectively 

Use only conditioner once a week

Image : Pexels

Tying your hair with a bun can prevent it from getting damaged because of direct exposure to the sun and harmful pollution

Tie hair in a bun

Image : Pexels

Sleeping in a satin or silk pillow cover helps in retaining the moisture in your hair, unlike cotton which absorbs it all

Use satin or silk pillow covers

Image : Pexels

Try being super gentle with your hair and avoid aggressive movements towards it, as it makes the hair weaker from the roots and may even cause hair fall

Avoid aggressive towel drying

Image : Pexels

Wet hair is more fragile than dry hair. As a result, you can experience snapping of hair when brushed while being wet

Dont brush after the shower

Image : Pexels

Use shampoos with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and try avoiding alcohol-based products as it often dehydrates your hair and causes frizz

Choose products wisely

Image : Pexels

Heat electronics like hair dryers, heat curlers, and straighteners often tend to damage your natural hair. You can use heat damage protection products if you really need to style it with heat

Reduce heat application

Image : Pexels

Mix yogurt with honey and apply the paste to your hair for 15-25 minutes and rinse it off with normal temp water for a pretty and natural shine

Yogurt Mask

