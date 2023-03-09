MAR 09, 2023
How to get a figure like Nora Fatehi
Kusu Kusu dancer Nora Fatehi amazes us with her belly dance. She is a pure fitness inspiration. Checkout this web story to get a hourglass figure like her
Fitness Inspiration
Nora garnered a lot of attention because of her chiseled body and a perfect figure
Hourglass figure
Nora follows a simple yet effective diet rule that keeps her healthy
Fitness Mantra
Nora’s diet is looked after by her diet coach but she does not follow any strict diet plan
Diet Coach
Balanced Diet
Nora’s diet includes carbs too. She ensures that her diet is balanced and eats in moderation
Her diet includes lots of fruits to prevent sugar cravings. She eats seasonal and green leafy veggies
Fruits & Vegetables
Like others, Nora’s favourite cheat meals are pizza, burgers, and desserts
Cravings
Nora feels that proper hydration not only maintains the weight but also makes the skin glow
Hydration Is Important
Nora does regular workouts and burns calories
Regular Workout
Nora’s X-factor Is her dance. She once said that belly dancing not only burns calories but also makes muscles stronger
Dancing
