Arpita Sarkar

Lifestyle

MAR 09, 2023

How to get a figure like Nora Fatehi

Kusu Kusu dancer Nora Fatehi amazes us with her belly dance. She is a pure fitness inspiration. Checkout this web story to get a hourglass figure like her

Nora garnered a lot of attention because of her chiseled body and a perfect figure

Nora follows a simple yet effective diet rule that keeps her healthy

Nora’s diet is looked after by her diet coach but she does not follow any strict diet plan

Nora’s diet includes carbs too. She ensures that her diet is balanced and eats in moderation

Her diet includes lots of fruits to prevent sugar cravings. She eats seasonal and green leafy veggies

Like others, Nora’s favourite cheat meals are pizza, burgers, and desserts

Nora feels that proper hydration not only maintains the weight but also makes the skin glow

Nora does regular workouts and burns calories

Nora’s X-factor Is her dance. She once said that belly dancing not only burns calories but also makes muscles stronger

