Arpita Sarkar 

 Lifestyle

MAR 26, 2023

How To Get A Figure Like Rubina Dilaik

The famous Tv actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik mesmerizes with her figure. Check out her workout regime and diet to stay fit 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Rubina Dilaik 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Rubina has one of the most fittest bodies in the Television industry 

Fit And Fine 

The actress practices a variety of yogas and Aerial Yoga is one of them 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Aerial Yoga

Rubina loves to indulge in stretching exercises 

Video Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Stretches 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Sports 

Apart from exercises, Rubina loves indoor/outdoor games

The actress loves to do yoga to keep her body healthy 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Yoga

Rubina gives attention to strength training exercises. It helps to tone her muscles 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Core Strength

From morning to night, Rubina follows a balanced diet and avoids oily food 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Balanced Diet 

Her diet consists eggs, whole grains, rice, beans and brown breads 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Proteins 

As a cheat meal, Rubina loves Vada Pav 

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram 

Cheat Meal

