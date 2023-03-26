MAR 26, 2023
How To Get A Figure Like Rubina Dilaik
The famous Tv actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik mesmerizes with her figure. Check out her workout regime and diet to stay fit
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina has one of the most fittest bodies in the Television industry
Fit And Fine
The actress practices a variety of yogas and Aerial Yoga is one of them
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Aerial Yoga
Rubina loves to indulge in stretching exercises
Video Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Stretches
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Sports
Apart from exercises, Rubina loves indoor/outdoor games
The actress loves to do yoga to keep her body healthy
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Yoga
Rubina gives attention to strength training exercises. It helps to tone her muscles
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Core Strength
From morning to night, Rubina follows a balanced diet and avoids oily food
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Balanced Diet
Her diet consists eggs, whole grains, rice, beans and brown breads
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Proteins
As a cheat meal, Rubina loves Vada Pav
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Cheat Meal
