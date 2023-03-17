Heading 3

How To Get A Glowing Skin Like Shanaya Kapoor

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya Kapoor loves self-caring. You must follow her skincare routine to get a glowing skin 

Skincare Routine

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya begins her day with a glass of water as hydration is important for skin too

Hydration

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya likes to have a glass of smoothie which helps her in getting the glow in her skin

Smoothie

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya works hard at the gym as she believes it gives a lot of glow to the skin 

Gym

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

The star kid applies ice on her face as it helps in blood flow

Ice 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

She does not believe in using a lot of makeup products 

Keep It Simple

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

She likes to start her mornings with face wash 

Face Wash

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

The star kid likes to apply moisturizer with a face cream 

Moisturizer 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya uses a sun protector factor and does not apply makeup 

Sun Protector 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

Shanaya’s mom pushes her to drink lots of liquids which keeps her body hydrated 

liquids

