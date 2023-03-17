How To Get A Glowing Skin Like Shanaya Kapoor
Arpita Sarkar
Beauty
mar 17, 2023
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor loves self-caring. You must follow her skincare routine to get a glowing skin
Skincare Routine
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya begins her day with a glass of water as hydration is important for skin too
Hydration
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya likes to have a glass of smoothie which helps her in getting the glow in her skin
Smoothie
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya works hard at the gym as she believes it gives a lot of glow to the skin
Gym
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star kid applies ice on her face as it helps in blood flow
Ice
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She does not believe in using a lot of makeup products
Keep It Simple
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She likes to start her mornings with face wash
Face Wash
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The star kid likes to apply moisturizer with a face cream
Moisturizer
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya uses a sun protector factor and does not apply makeup
Sun Protector
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s mom pushes her to drink lots of liquids which keeps her body hydrated
liquids
