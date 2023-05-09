MAY 09, 2023
How to get perfect smokey eyes?
Image- Pexels
Start by applying a primer to your eyelids. This will help your eye makeup last longer and prevent it from smudging or creasing
Primer
Image- Pexels
Apply a light-colored eyeshadow to your eyelids, using a fluffy brush. This will create a base for the darker shades
Base
Image- Pexels
Finally, use a clean brush to blend any harsh lines and soften the look
Last step
Image- Pexels
Choose a darker shade of eyeshadow, such as black, brown, or gray, and apply it to the outer corner of your eye using a smaller brush
Darker shade
Image- Pexels
Blend the colour inwards towards the center of your lid, using a blending brush
Blend
Image- Pexels
Apply the same darker eyeshadow to your lower lash line, using a small angled brush. Again, blend the color well
Lower lash
Image- Pexels
Next, take a lighter shade of eyeshadow and apply it to the inner corner of your eye, using a small brush. This will help to brighten up your eyes
Lighter shade
Image- Pexels
Apply black eyeliner to your upper lash line, making it thicker towards the outer corner of your eye
Eye-liner
Image- Pexels
Curl your eyelashes and apply mascara to both your upper and lower lash
Mascara
Image- Pexels
Image- Pexels
Keep experimenting with different colors and techniques until you find the perfect smokey eye look for you
Experiment
Image- Pexels