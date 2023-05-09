Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAY 09, 2023

How to get perfect smokey eyes?

Image- Pexels

Start by applying a primer to your eyelids. This will help your eye makeup last longer and prevent it from smudging or creasing

Primer

Image- Pexels

Apply a light-colored eyeshadow to your eyelids, using a fluffy brush. This will create a base for the darker shades

Base

Image- Pexels

Finally, use a clean brush to blend any harsh lines and soften the look

Last step

Image- Pexels

Choose a darker shade of eyeshadow, such as black, brown, or gray, and apply it to the outer corner of your eye using a smaller brush

Darker shade

Image- Pexels

Blend the colour inwards towards the center of your lid, using a blending brush

Blend

Image- Pexels

Apply the same darker eyeshadow to your lower lash line, using a small angled brush. Again, blend the color well

Lower lash

Image- Pexels

Next, take a lighter shade of eyeshadow and apply it to the inner corner of your eye, using a small brush. This will help to brighten up your eyes 

Lighter shade

Image- Pexels

Apply black eyeliner to your upper lash line, making it thicker towards the outer corner of your eye 

Eye-liner

Image- Pexels

Curl your eyelashes and apply mascara to both your upper and lower lash

Mascara

Image- Pexels

Keep experimenting with different colors and techniques until you find the perfect smokey eye look for you 

Experiment

Image- Pexels

