Hemelin Darlong
Lifestyle
JUly 08, 2023
How to get rid of Double Chin
Replace your consumption of refined grains with whole grains. Whole grains like brown rice, oatmeal, and whole-grain bread help your double chin shrink
Whole Grains
Image: Pexels
Add more fruits to your diet, dont go for fruits like Dates, lychees, and mangoes instead you can try Avocado, kiwis, grapefruits, etc
More Fruits
Image: Pexels
Adding veggies to your diet is a must. Replace your fast food consumption with healthy veg salads. It's low in fat and helps to get rid of double chins
More Veggies
Image: Pexels
Always go for lean proteins, like fish, egg whites, and chicken breast, as it promotes a higher metabolic rate and helps you lose unnecessary fats
Consume lean protein
Image: Pexels
Foods like Olive oil, almonds, and avocados are some good healthy fat examples. Start consuming it to see drastic changes in you
Consume healthy fats
Image: Pexels
Make sure you only take the number of calories that your body requires in a day. Avoid overeating or stress eating to maintain a good lifestyle
Only daily calorie needs
Image: Pexels
Replace your daily dairy products with low-fat dairy products as it helps in cutting calories, saturated fat, and cholesterol levels
Low-fat dairy products
Image: Pexels
Practice stretching your neck far on either side to reduce the fat stored on the sides of your chin
Stretch your neck
Image: Pexels
Water is always the solution to many health problems. Water helps your metabolism fast, which means you lose weight fast and also flush out harmful toxins
Stay hydrated
Image: Pexels
Exercising regularly and losing overall weight can also help in reducing those annoying double chins
Exercise
Image: Pexels
