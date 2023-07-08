Heading 3

How to get rid of Double Chin

Replace your consumption of refined grains with whole grains. Whole grains like brown rice, oatmeal, and whole-grain bread help your double chin shrink

Whole Grains

Add more fruits to your diet, dont go for fruits like Dates, lychees, and mangoes instead you can try Avocado, kiwis, grapefruits, etc

More Fruits

Adding veggies to your diet is a must. Replace your fast food consumption with healthy veg salads. It's low in fat and helps to get rid of double chins

More Veggies

Always go for lean proteins, like fish, egg whites, and chicken breast, as it promotes a higher metabolic rate and helps you lose unnecessary fats

Consume lean protein

Foods like Olive oil, almonds, and avocados are some good healthy fat examples. Start consuming it to see drastic changes in you

Consume healthy fats

Make sure you only take the number of calories that your body requires in a day. Avoid overeating or stress eating to maintain a good lifestyle

Only daily calorie needs

Replace your daily dairy products with low-fat dairy products as it helps in cutting calories, saturated fat, and cholesterol levels

Low-fat dairy products

Practice stretching your neck far on either side to reduce the fat stored on the sides of your chin

Stretch your neck

Water is always the solution to many health problems. Water helps your metabolism fast, which means you lose weight fast and also flush out harmful toxins

Stay hydrated

Exercising regularly and losing overall weight can also help in reducing those annoying double chins

Exercise 

