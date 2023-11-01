Heading 3

How to get rid of sticky skin? 

November 1, 2023

Clean your face at least twice a day to remove oil and grease

Cleanser

Using facial powder is one if the easiest way to deal with sticky skin

Use powder

Using DIY exfoliator will unclog pores and promotes smoothening of skin

Exfoliation

Wearing a sunscreen not only protects from UV rays, but it also reduces the chances of sticky skin

 Sunscreen

You can try spraying a few splashes of face mist to give a cooling effect to the skin

Facial Mist

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and get rid of sticky skin

 Proper hydration

Taking cool showers will wash away the stickiness of skin in the summer days

Cool Showers

Avoid applying body oil or lotion, and switch to lightweight moisturizers

Use lightweight products

You can use it use to absorb grease and excess oil and keep it less sticky

Blotting paper

It is such a way that dry out your blemishes and prevents stickiness

 Use clay mask

